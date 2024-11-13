All-woman CISF battalion will protect airports, metros, provide VIP security: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the soon-to-be-raised all-woman battalion of the CISF will shoulder the responsibility of protecting the nation's critical infrastructure, like airports and metro rails, and provide security to VIPs as commandos.

Advertisment

A first-ever all-woman battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) comprising more than 1,000 personnel was sanctioned by the Union government on Monday keeping in mind the burgeoning duties of the force.

"In a firm step towards realizing Modi Ji's vision of enhancing women's participation in every field of nation-building, the Modi government has approved the establishment of the first all-women battalion of the CISF.

"To be raised as an elite troop, the Mahila Battalion will shoulder the responsibility of protecting the nation's critical infrastructure, like airports and metro rails, and providing VIP security as commandos," Shah wrote on X.

Advertisment

In a firm step towards realizing Modi Ji's vision of enhancing women's participation in every field of nation-building, the Modi government has approved the establishment of the first all-women battalion of the CISF.



To be raised as an elite troop, the Mahila Battalion will… pic.twitter.com/AHJWKsG0Xa — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 13, 2024

The home minister said the decision will certainly fulfil the aspirations of more women to participate in the crucial task of protecting the nation.

Advertisment

Women personnel constitute more than 7 per cent of the CISF whose present strength is about 1.80 lakh.

One of the central armed police forces in India, the CISF was set up in 1969 and is tasked with the security of vital government and industrial buildings.