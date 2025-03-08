All-women crew operates train in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Mar 8 (PTI) An all-women crew operated the Ranchi-Tori Passenger train in Jharkhand on the occasion of International Women's Day on Saturday, an official said.

The team comprised the loco-pilot, assistant loco-pilot, train manager, three ticket checkers and four RPF personnel, he said.

The initiative was taken by the Ranchi division of the South Eastern Railway (SER), he added.

"I feel proud to be a part of the Indian Railways. Women are capable of doing any job, they just need opportunities. Women are rising in every field, whether it's airlines, sports, or railways," said Train Manager Anupama Lakra.

SER's CPRO Nishant Kumar said the railway division was committed to women's empowerment.

The train left the Ranchi station at 9 am and reached Tori around 11.30 am. It had a total of 14 stoppages.

Senior Ticket Checker Jyoti Kujur said, "I congratulate all the women on the occasion of Women's Day. Women are making significant contributions in every sector nowadays, and their strength is evident everywhere."