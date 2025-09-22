All-women CRPF bike rally from J-K to Ladakh to begin on Sep 23

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A high-altitude bike expedition of women CRPF personnel from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh is expected to be flagged off on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

Thirty-two women bikers will be part of the nine-day rally that will cover about 1,400 km and return to Srinagar on October 1.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) director general G P Singh is expected to flag off the bikers from Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Tuesday, the officials said.

"The expedition serves as a symbol of women breaking barriers and conquering challenging terrains," a senior CRPF officer said.

The bikers are part of the women bike-borne 'Daredevils' that was raised in the paramilitary force sometime back.

The CRPF, comprising about 3.25 lakh personnel, is the world's largest paramilitary force and is the mainstay for internal security duties such as combating Left Wing Extremism (LWE), terrorism in the Kashmir valley and insurgency in the northeastern states. PTI NES KSS KSS