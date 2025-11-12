All-women high altitude trekking expedition in Arunachal

Itanagar, Nov 12 (PTI) An all-women high-altitude trekking expedition comprising the Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) and local Monpa community has started an expedition in the Eastern Himalayas from Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a defence release said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Gajraj Corps Lt Gen Gambhir Singh flagged off the all-women high altitude trekking expedition at Zemithang on Tuesday, the release said.

The expedition is being organised to promote women's empowerment and adventure sports, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

Set amidst the breathtaking landscape of Zemithang, the expedition brings together trailblazing women from across India representing the Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), and the local Monpa community.

"This pioneering endeavour also underlines the government's vision for vibrant villages and contributes to community engagement and adventure tourism in the border regions of Arunachal Pradesh," the release said.

Following a week-long acclimatisation in the higher reaches, the all-women team is undertaking the 96-hour expedition, charting new paths in one of the most pristine and remote corners of the Eastern Himalayas.

It said these spirited participants are embarking on a challenging trek that reaches elevations above 13,000 feet, a true test of endurance, courage, and self-confidence.

"This maiden trek not only highlights the adventurous spirit and resilience of these women but also aims to inspire more enthusiasts in times to come," the release added. PTI COR RG