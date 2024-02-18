All-Women Police Posts inaugurated in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Sunday inaugurated two All-Women Police Posts at Khan Market in the city's central area.

"I am very happy with this historic step by the Delhi Police. Today, we inaugurated two All-Women Police Posts (AWPPs)," Saxena said and added that such posts are a need for Delhi.

Women victims will now be able to tell their problems freely to women officers and the force will immediately ensure a resolution, he added.

Saxena said he asked the Delhi Police to establish AWPPs after its all-women's team was adjudged as the best marching contingent at this year's Republic Day parade.

At present, women account for 15.17 per cent in the Delhi Police and "we remain committed to increasing the strength of women in the police force to 33 per cent as soon as possible", following the vision of "Naari Shakti", the Lt Governor said.

The Delhi Police has already begun the process of direct recruitment, he said.

After inauguration, Saxena also monitored the post's functioning. PTI BM SZM