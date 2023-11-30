All Silkyara tunnel rescued workers normal, can go home: AIIMS-Rishikesh

Rishikesh: The AIIMS-Rishikesh on Thursday declared all 41 workers who were evacuated from Silkyara tunnel fit to return home.

Briefing the media here on their health condition, Dr Ravikant said the workers were thoroughly examined and their blood test, X-ray, and ECG reports were normal.

"They are physically normal and clinically stable. We have given them clearance to return home," he said.

The workers were rescued from the tunnel Tuesday night after a long-drawn operation. The doctor said as they have come out of a tunnel after 17 days, the workers might need acclimatisation.

They have been advised to go to the nearest hospital after two weeks for a check-up.