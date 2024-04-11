Allahabad BJP MP Ritu Bahuguna Joshi visits nominee Neeraj Tripathi

Prayagraj (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) A day after being denied party ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party, sitting Allahabad MP Ritu Bahuguna Joshi visited the residence of Neeraj Tripathi who has been named as the candidate from the Lok Sabha constituency and congratulated him.

The BJP on Wednesday announced its 10th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and fielded Neeraj Tripathi as its nominee from Allahabad.

Tripathi is a lawyer and the son of former Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker and West Bengal ex-governor Kesari Nath Tripathi.

Joshi's media in-charge Manu Kakkar said she went to Tripathi's house on Wednesday evening and congratulated him.

“Every worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party is an asset for the party and the country and it is our good fortune that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we all are building a new India,” Joshi said.

"As a good worker, I will provide my full support to Neeraj Tripathi in winning Allahabad and Praveen Patel from Phulpur Lok Sabha seat with a huge majority while carrying forward the resolution of NDA crossing 400 and BJP crossing 370 seat mark," she said.