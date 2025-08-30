Allahabad court orders round-the-clock security to man litigating Rahul over citizenship

Lucknow, Aug 29 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has ordered round-the-clock security to a BJP worker who has been pursuing a case against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, seeking cancellation of his Indian citizenship.

The bench on Thursday directed the secretary of the Union Home ministry to accord one Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the Central Armed Police Forces to the petitioner round-the-clock.

A bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice BR Singh passed the order on a writ petition filed by Karnataka BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir.

In its interim order, the bench observed, "We are, prima facie, satisfied that the matter requires consideration as the petitioner has been pursuing his cases against a very powerful individual and is facing constant threats and has to appear before the Investigating Officer at Police Station Kotwali, District Raebareli in pursuance of notice issued to him." The petitioner submitted that on his complaint moved in June 2024, a probe was underway by the CBI and he had appeared before the CBI in Delhi on multiple occasions furnishing evidence of Rahul Gandhi's British citizenship.

The petitioner said that he disclosed to the CBI the details of a company M/s Backops Limited incorporated on August 21, 2003, in the United Kingdom, where Gandhi is a director and his address is mentioned as 2, Frognal Way, London, UK NW3 6XE.

The petitioner also submitted that he filed objections before the Returning Officer, Wayanad Parliamentary by-election, Kerala, against the candidature of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, but his objections were not taken into account.

As a consequence, he is in the process of filing a writ of quo warranto against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he submitted.

The petitioner pleaded that since he had been pursuing cases against the two politicians, he was receiving threats and facing coercion every day.

The petitioner said that he also sought security from the central government and wrote to the Prime Minister Office but no heed was paid to his pleading.

Appearing for the Centre, Deputy Solicitor General of India, SB Pandey, submitted that there is a Witness Protection Scheme and since the petitioner has received "palpable" threats, the court may pass an order for a security cover.

The matter has been posted for October 9.