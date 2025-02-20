Allahabad HC adjourns bail plea of Congress MP to Feb 24

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday adjourned the bail plea of Congress MP Rakesh Rathor accused of sexual exploitation and posted it on February 24.

When the matter came up before Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan, the judge said he could not hear it due to paucity of time and asked the parties to file their responses in the meantime.

The court previously rejected Rathor's anticipatory bail plea on January 29, following which the police arrested him and he was remanded to judicial custody.

Rathor was arrested on January 30 during a press conference at his residence. An MP/MLA court in Sitapur had also rejected his anticipatory bail plea on January 23 following which he moved the high court On January 15, a woman filed a complaint against Rathore, alleging he sexually exploited her for four years. According to her complaint, Rathor repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marriage and to help her build a political career.

Since his arrest, Rathor has been lodged in Sitapur District Jail. On January 29, the court rejected the MP's anticipatory bail plea and disposed of the petition leading to his arrest and imprisonment.

Rathore's lawyers, advocates Arvind Masdalan and Dinesh Tripathi on January 20, filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail in Sitapur court. PTI ABN AMK