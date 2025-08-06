Allahabad HC adjourns hearing in Bankey Bihari temple case till Aug 25

Prayagraj, Aug 6 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned till August 26 the hearing in the Bankey Bihari temple case.

When matter was taken up before Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, it was informed by the state counsel that the validity of The Uttar Pradesh Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025 has been challenged in the apex court and it is pending.

On the other hand, in a matter seeking ASI survey of the wazukhana (ablution pond) area except for the Shiva Linga inside the Gyanvapi mosque at Varanasi, the high court fixed September 23 for the next hearing.

Though the hearing in the Bankey Bihari Mandir matter was adjourned, Justice Agrawal asked Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh Manish Goel that it would be proper to get the ordinance amended to the extent so far it relates to inclusion of bureaucrats in the proposed trust to control and supervise of the temple in Mathura.

The court was of the view that through the ordinance, the government wants to put a control over the temple which cannot be permitted and it is in violation of Article 25 of the Constitution.

On July 21, amicus curiae Sanjay Goswami raised a serious question as to the competence of the state for issuing the ordinance.

According to him, "The temple in question is a private temple and the religious practice is being carried out by the heirs of late Swami Hari Das Ji. By the issuance of the ordinance, the government is trying to take control over the temple through back doors." He had also submitted, "Section 5 of the Ordinance provides for appointment constitution and terms of the board and trustees. Section 5 (1)(ii) provides that there would be two kinds of trustees of the board, namely, nominated trustees and ex-officio trustees." According to Goswami, the nominated trustees are the saints, seers, gurus, scholars, mathadhish and mahants etc. from the Vaishnav tradition as well as followers of Sanatan Dharm, but he has strong objections as to the seven ex-officio trustees -- District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police, Municipal Commissioner, Chief Executive Officer of the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikash Parishad, an officer of Dharmarth Karya Vibhag, and CEO of Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust.

He contended that there is no need of appointing ex-officio trustees by the state, as this would amount to a back-door entry by the state government in the private temple managed by the Goswamis.

According to him, it is an encroachment on the rights of the Hindus by the state government entering through back doors and taking control over a private temple managed by followers and successors of Swami Hari Das Ji.