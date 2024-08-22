Allahabad HC adjourns hearing in hate speech case of Azam Khan

Prayagraj, Aug 22 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court Thursday adjourned until September 4 hearing in a criminal revision filed by senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan challenging the two-year jail awarded to him by a Rampur court in a hate speech case.

Khan had allegedly delivered the hate speech in Rampur district during the Lok Sabha election of 2019 on April 8 against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and District Magistrate, Rampur.

A criminal case against him was registered at Shahjadnagar police station in Rampur.

Hearing the criminal revision filed by Azam Khan, Justice Samit Gopal granted a week's time to the counsel for the revisionist to file a rejoinder affidavit in the matter and fixed September 4 as the next date of hearing.

In the aforesaid hate speech case, the police submitted a charge sheet against Azam Khan. Thereafter, the trial court of Rampur on July 15, 2023 awarded two years' imprisonment to Khan, a former UP minister.

Khan filed an appeal challenging the sentence awarded by trial court before the MP-MLA court of Rampur. However, the MP-MLA court rejected his appeal on January 23, 2024.

He filed the present criminal revision before the high court against the rejection of his appeal by the MP-MLA court.