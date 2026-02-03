Allahabad HC adjourns hearing on plea of former Sambhal CO in 2024 firing case

Prayagraj, Feb 3 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by Anuj Chaudhary, the former circle officer of Sambhal, challenging an order directing registration of FIR against several police personnel, including himself, in connection with the Sambhal violence case of 2024.

When the matter was taken up on Tuesday, Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh Manish Goel informed the court that the state has also filed a petition against the order.

Justice Samit Gopal then adjourned the hearing. It fixed February 9 as the next date of hearing and directed that both the petitions be clubbed and heard together. The court also granted time to complainant Yameen's counsel on his request to prepare the case.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibhanshu Sudhir had on January 9 passed the order directing registration of an FIR against several police personnel, including Chaudhary,on a plea filed by Yameen, who alleged that his son was shot at by police.

A resident of the Khaggu Sarai locality in the Nakhasa area, Yameen alleged in his police complaint that his 24-year-old son, Alam, had gone out to sell papad on November 24, 2024, and was shot at by police personnel near the Shahi Jama Masjid area. PTI COR RAJ RHL