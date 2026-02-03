Allahabad HC adjourns hearing petition seeking ASI survey of Gyanvapi wazukhana

Prayagraj, Feb 3 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing into a petition which seeks a scientific survey of the 'wazukhana' of the Gyanvapi complex by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The court adjourned the hearing till March 10 as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal will hear the civil revision petition filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs, before a Varanasi court.

The court ordered the adjournment of the hearing into the case after the counsel for the parties informed that the matter is engaging the attention of the Supreme Court.

In a matter seeking ASI survey of the wazukhana (ablution pond) area, excluding a structure which the Hindu side claims to be a Shivling and the Muslim side a fountain inside the Gyanvapi mosque, the Allahabad High Court had directed the petitioner's counsel to file supplementary affidavit bringing on record the application moved by one of the plaintiffs, Laxmi Devi, earlier for the scientific investigation or survey of the protected area. This was decided by the apex court in 2023.

A civil revision has been filed by Rakhi Singh challenging the Varanasi District Judge's order dated October 21, 2023 refusing to direct the ASI to undertake a survey of the wazukhana area except for the Shivling inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

Rakhi Singh is one of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri Worshipping suit before the Varanasi court.