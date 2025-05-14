Allahabad HC allows petitioner to withdraw fresh plea over Rahul Gandhi citizenship

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a fresh plea filed in relation to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's citizenship after the petitioner sought to withdraw it.

The court, however, granted liberty to the petitioner to file a review petition against the previously disposed of matter.

The petitioner S Vignesh Shishir from Karnataka filed the fresh petition claiming to present new evidence in the matter.

He also requested the court to restrict Gandhi from undertaking any foreign travel until a decision was made on his petition.

The bench observed since a similar plea had already been disposed of on May 5, the petitioner could move a review petition against the order.

The court, as a result, dismissed the fresh plea as withdrawn.

On May 5, the court disposed of Shishir's original petition and allowed him to explore other legal remedies.

Any representation made by the petitioner to the Central government on the issue could be examined by a competent authority, the bench added.