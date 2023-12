Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah premises adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

In its order, the court agreed to the appointment of an advocate commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque, which the petitioners claim has artefacts suggesting that it was a Hindu temple once.

The court said the modalities of the survey will be discussed at the next hearing on December 18.