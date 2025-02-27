Allahabad HC allows UP govt's plea to withdraw criminal case against Brij Bhushan Singh

Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has given relief to BJP leader and former Lok Sabha member Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, allowing a plea of the Uttar Pradesh government to withdraw a criminal case lodged against him for holding public meeting despite a restraint order.

It said the case shall be treated being withdrawn and the application of the public prosecutor filed under Section 321 of erstwhile Cr.P.C. for withdrawal of the case on November 3, 2020, would be treated to have been allowed, according to an order made available on Thursday.

A Lucknow bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan passed the order allowing Singh's plea.

Singh had challenged the order passed by a Gonda court whereby it had rejected the plea of the state to withdraw the state against him.

Singh had been booked under Section 188 IPC along with other sections of erstwhile IPC in 2014 and after probe charge sheet was filed by the police.

Later, the state decided to withdraw the case in 2020.