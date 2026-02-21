Allahabad HC asks Bahraich SP to explain 'inconsistencies' in FIR in cow slaughter case

Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has asked the Superintendent of Police of Bahraich district to explain the "inconsistencies" in an FIR in a cow slaughter case, saying time has come for courts to now step in and put a check to the "fanciful and highly exaggerated" FIRs registered by authorities.

Protecting the petitioner from arrest, the Lucknow bench of justices Abdul Moin and PK Srivastava said that if the SP (Superintendent of Police) did not file his personal affidavit, he would have to appear in the court along with the entire records of the case. The bench has fixed March 16 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

It passed the order on February 16 on a writ petition filed by Akbar Ali, who had challenged the FIR registered with Jarwal Road police station in Bahraich on January 22.

On a tip-off, a police party had arrested three persons on allegations of cow slaughter and attempt to murder. While three were nabbed on the spot, the fourth had fled from the crime scene. Later, these people had named Ali also in the crime.

While going through the FIR, the bench found that the FIR had stated that the incident occurred at 10.45 am, and when the police party reached the spot, Ali and others were heard saying that they should run away as 'it was going to be dawn'.

The bench was surprised at how the 'dawn was to break at 10.45 am'.

It also noted some routine remarks mentioned in the FIR and said that these appeared to be from a movie script.

Expressing displeasure over the manner in which the FIR was registered in the case, the bench observed, "Time and again this court has pointed out that the language being used in the FIRs does not reflect the ground position, rather appears to be hearsay, scripted and appears to be heavily borrowed from the movie scripts and is fanciful and highly exaggerated one." The bench added, "Time has come for the courts to now step in and put a check to the fanciful and highly exaggerated FIRs which are being lodged by the authorities, of which the case in hand is a blatant example."