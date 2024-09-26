Allahabad HC asks BHU VC to explain why promotion of assistant professor delayed

Prayagraj, Sep 26 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed the vice chancellor of BHU to file his personal affidavit explaining the reason behind the delay in the promotion of an assistant professor.

The high court has asked why the implementation of a resolution, passed by the Executive Council of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on June 4, 2021 by which the petitioner, Assistant Professor Dr Sushil Kumar Dubey, was promoted, is being delayed.

The high court's order was passed on Wednesday by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal in a petition filed by Dubey, an assistant professor in the Department of Ayurved, Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, who was denied promotional benefits inspite of a resolution of executive council three years back.

According to the petitioner, he was recommended for promotion from assistant professor stage 2 to stage 3 but the resolution of Executive Council has not been carried out by BHU authorities even though more than three years have elapsed.

The counsel appearing for the BHU vice chancellor (VC) argued, "Though the resolution of Executive Council dated June 04, 2021 exists, but matter needs to be reconsidered in the light of the letter of University Grants Commission dated February 23, 2021." According to him, the VC wants to clarify whether the petitioner had rendered five years of continuous service at stage 2 or not.

The court, while directing the VC to file his personal affidavit within a week, observed, "Prima facie, it appears to be a deliberate action of the Vice Chancellor withholding the implementation of the Executive Council which was taken way back in the year 2021." The court has fixed October 15 as the next date of hearing in the case. PTI COR RAJ KSS KSS