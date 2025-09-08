Allahabad HC asks Mukhtar Ansari's son to place bail plea before regular court

Prayagraj, Sep 8 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered to place a bail application moved by Umar Ansari, gangster-turned-politician late Mukhtar Ansari's younger son, before a regular court hearing bail applications and not before a court hearing MP-MLA matters.

The order was passed by Justice Samir Jain on a bail application moved by Umar Ansari before the court, requesting it to release him on bail during pendency of a criminal case registered against him.

It was alleged in the case that Umar Ansari used fake documents and forged the signatures of his mother Afsa Ansari to get a property released in his favour, which was seized under Gangster Act.

A criminal case was registered against Umar Ansari at Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur district, alleging that he had prepared fake documents and fake signatures of his mother to get the property, which was confiscated under the Gangster Act, to be released from the court.

Recently, police arrested Umar Ansari from Lucknow in connection with this case and sent him to jail.

After the bail plea of Umar Ansari was rejected by the court below, he filed the present bail application before the high court and requested the court to order his release on bail in this case during the pendency of the trial.