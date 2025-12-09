Allahabad HC asks UP DGP to issue necessary directions in Prevention of Corruption Act cases

Prayagraj, Dec 9 (PTI) Observing that matters relating to the Prevention of Corruption Act are being conducted most casually, the Allahabad High Court has directed the principal secretary (home) and the DGP of Uttar Pradesh to look into them and issue necessary directions.

The above direction was passed by Justice Samir Jain allowing a bail application of one Suresh Prakash Gautam, against whom an FIR was lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in Saharanpur district.

After going through the record, the court found that according to the allegations, Gautam was posted as a labour enforcement officer. He demanded a bribe from the complainant to settle his claim.

Gautam was apprehended red-handed by the trap team and the bribe money was recovered from his possession. About Rs 21.50 lakh were also recovered from his house.

The court said, "... but it reflects that neither the hands of the applicant nor of the complainant were washed at the spot where the trap was made," adding that the alleged recovered bribe money was not sealed at the spot.

The court said the record also suggests that the recovery memo of the alleged bribe has also not been prepared on the spot and it appears that all these proceedings have been conducted at the police station.

"Considering these facts, the argument advanced by the counsel for the applicant that the trap proceeding appears to be doubtful cannot be completely brushed aside at this stage," the court added.

The court further found that the record also suggests that the complainant moved against Gautam on August 21. "... but on August 14, 2025, the applicant had moved an application before the Deputy Labour Commissioner that some officers of the office are trying to implicate him in some false cases." "Considering this fact, the argument advanced by the learned counsel for the applicant with regard to his false implication can also not be completely ruled out at this stage," the court added.

After finding shortcomings in the recovery and seizure of money, the court observed, "In most of the cases, neither the hands of the accused and the complainant are being washed at spot where trap was made nor even the recovered bribe money is being sealed at the place of trap though for sanctity of the trap proceedings these proceedings should be conducted at the spot where trap was made.

"Therefore, it is directed that Principal Secretary (Home) Government of Uttar Pradesh as well as DGP Government of U.P. shall look into the matter and issue necessary directions in this regard." In the order passed on December 1, the court also directed, "The Registrar General of this Court shall forward the copy of the order to the Principal Secretary (Home) and Director General of Police, Government of U.P. at the earliest for necessary compliance."