Allahabad HC asks UP govt to start dedicated helpline to assist destitute

Lucknow, Jan 28 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to start a dedicated helpline at the state level to identify and assist the destitute.

The court's directions came while hearing a public interest litigation regarding the identification and rehabilitation of destitute people wandering the streets.

The court expected the state government to submit a concrete action plan in this regard by the next hearing on February 23.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice A K Chaudhary on a petition filed by Jyoti Rajput.

The court directed that at least four helpline numbers be made public and widely publicised so that citizens can immediately report a destitute person to the relevant helpline whenever they see one.

The relevant state officials can then reach the scene and provide relief, protection and rehabilitation.

The court further said that the role of the 11-member task force formed by the state government becomes crucial at this stage.

Based on the information received on the helpline, the task force can effectively function and ensure the identification and assistance of destitute persons in accordance with the Government Order of December 24, 2025.