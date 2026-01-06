Allahabad HC asks UP govt to state whether it issued notification on minimum wage for agri labourers

Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered the state government to reveal whether it had issued any notification for payment of minimum wages to the labourers engaged for work under the MGNREGA.

The bench fixed January 21 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

A bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice AK Chaudhary passed the order on a PIL filed in 2023, seeking minimum wages for agricultural labourers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005.

The bench observed that the minimum wages as fixed by the state government under Section 3 of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, must be paid as applicable to the agricultural labourers.

"It is informed that the wages being paid as on date in the State are Rs 230 per day, which is less than the minimum wages fixed by the State under the Act, 1948. However, the notification or decision under Section 3 of the Act, 1948 pertaining to the agricultural labourers is not on record," the bench said.