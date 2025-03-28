Allahabad HC Bar Association announces boycott of Justice Varma's swearing-in

Prayagraj, Mar 28 (PTI) Strongly criticising the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court, the Bar Association president here on Friday called it the "darkest day for India's judiciary" and announced they will boycott his swearing-in ceremony.

Justice Varma's transfer was notified by the Law Ministry on Friday, days after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his repatriation to the Allahabad HC over allegations of a huge amount of a cash being discovered at his residential premises following an incident of fire.

The Supreme Court Collegium had made the recommended on Monday.

The Allahabad High Court lawyers have been on strike from the next day, Friday being the fourth day of protest against the transfer.

Speaking to PTI on Friday, Allahabad High Court Bar Association president Anil Tiwari said, "The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has decided to boycott his swearing-in ceremony. Our strike may change its form, but the fight will continue." Tiwari further stated, "I don't know what compelled the government to issue this transfer notification, but we still trust that it will intervene. We have called an emergency meeting tonight with senior advocates to decide our next course of action." Asserting that the transfer was unfair, Tiwari said, "We are fighting for the common people. This is injustice, and the Allahabad High Court has been turned into a dumping ground." Earlier in the day, the top court rejected a PIL seeking Delhi Police to register an FIR over the alleged discovery of burnt wads of cash from Justice Varma's official residence, calling the petition "premature".

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said the in-house inquiry was in progress and there would be several options open to the Chief Justice of India after the probe concludes.