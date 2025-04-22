Allahabad HC Bar Association passes resolution against 'nepotism' in appointment of judges

Prayagraj, Apr 22 (PTI) The Bar Association of the Allahabad High Court has passed a resolution opposing alleged nepotism in the appointment of judges of the court.

An emergency meeting of the executive was held on Monday under the chairmanship of High Court Bar Association president Anil Tiwari.

The Bar Association, in a statement issued after the meeting, said that for the last few years, the Collegium of the high court has been recommending advocates for the post of judge who have never practised in the Allahabad High Court.

"The question is how do the honourable judges of the Collegium assess the ability of such advocates who have never argued before them," the statement said.

The association said this means that the names of such advocates are recommended without testing their merit.

This process undoubtedly raises questions on the fairness of the appointment process and whether there is a shortage of qualified advocates in the Allahabad High Court, it said.

"It has also been observed that only the names of such advocates are recommended who either belong to the family of an honourable Justice or belong to the family of an influential advocate. No consultation is done with the Bar Association in this appointment process," the statement added.

The High Court Bar Association, Allahabad, strongly opposes this process and has decided to send a copy of this proposal to all the Justices, the prime minister, the Union law and justice minister, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and all the Bar Associations of the country to register its protest, the statement read. PTI RAJ RHL