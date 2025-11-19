Allahabad HC bins Noori masjid committee plea after UP govt says no more demolition required

Prayagraj, Nov 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has disposed of a writ petition filed by the managing committee of Fatehpur-Noori Jama Masjid, after taking into consideration the Uttar Pradesh government's categorical undertaking that no further demolition of the religious structure was required.

However, the division bench, comprising Justices Atul Sreedharan and Anish Kumar Gupta, granted the petitioner liberty to apply for demarcation of boundaries under Section 24 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006.

Section 24 deals with the process for a sub-divisional officer to decide boundary disputes through a summary inquiry.

The court directed that if the petitioner moves such an application, the demarcation shall be carried out within the period stipulated in the statute, from the date of application.

In the writ petition, the managing committee of the masjid, situated in Lalauli village of Fatehpur district, had expressed apprehensions that authorities would raze the entire 19th-century structure.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal clarified the state's position that the action was directed only at encroachments. He submitted that whatever excess construction was made on the original structure through encroachment of the state land, has already been removed.

The court, in its order dated November 17, observed, "It is further categorically stated before this court and we record that no further demolition of the mosque is required."