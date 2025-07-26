Allahabad HC censures conduct of advocate who caused ruckus in courtroom

Prayagraj, Jul 26 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has censured the conduct of an advocate who caused a ruckus in the courtroom and disrupted proceedings after his client's bail plea was rejected.

Justice Krishan Pahal in the order passed on July 21 stressed the dual responsibilities of advocates in a court of law - maintaining respectful and conducive environment in the courtroom while diligently representing the interests of their clients.

The court further said that the advocates should assist the court rather than cause disruptions so as to ensure that the proceedings are orderly and respectful conducted which ultimately upholds the dignity of the judicial process.

In this case, the court was dealing with the bail petition of a man named Sachin Gupta, who was booked in a rape case. After hearing counsels for the parties, the court rejected the bail plea and directed the trial court to expedite trial proceedings.

At this juncture, the court noted that despite the bail rejection order having been pronounced in open court, the applicant's counsel continued to argue that the applicant had a case for bail. Thus, he disrupted the court proceedings.

"No one is permitted to interfere in the proceedings of the court after passing of the order," the judge said in his order as he explicitly deprecated the conduct of the advocate. PTI COR RAJ ZMN