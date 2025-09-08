Allahabad HC Chief Justice Arun Bhansali administers oath to two advocates as judges

Prayagraj, Sep 8 (PTI) Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice Arun Bhansali on Monday administered the oath of office to two advocates, Amitabh Kumar Rai and Rajiv Lochan Shukla, as judges of the court.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at 10 am in the courtroom of the chief justice and in the presence of all judges of the high court.

Till now, Justice Rajiv Lochan Shukla was a practising lawyer of the Allahabad High Court while Amitabh Kumar Rai was a practising lawyer of the Lucknow bench of the court.

Now, the number of judges in the Allahabad High Court has reached 87, including the chief justice, out of 160 sanctioned strength.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice had on September 6 notified their appointment as judges of the Allahabad High Court.

Earlier, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended their names in March this year. PTI COR RAJ KSS KSS