Allahabad HC chief justice to take up on Aug 28 pleas connected to Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute

Prayagraj, Aug 25 (PTI) Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Pritinker Diwakar will hear the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute on August 28 regarding maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court.
Earlier, another bench of Justice Prakash Padia had reserved its verdict in the case and fixed August 28 for delivery of judgment.
The pleas before the court include a challenge to the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court, seeking the restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists, according to a causelist issued by the court.
The petitions also challenge a Varanasi court direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.
The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board and the management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque had filed the petition.