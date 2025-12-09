Allahabad HC criticises state for denying ex gratia compensation to orphan

Prayagraj, Dec 9 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has termed a "mockery of policy" the state's denial of an ex gratia sum to a boy who lost his parents in a rail accident.

The court observed that the state authorities denied relief, citing "lack of proof" of the death, even though the Centre had already verified the claim and released its share of the funds.

A bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Swarupama Chaturvedi issued the chastisement while hearing a petition filed by one Adarsh Pandey, a minor.

The petitioner had approached the court seeking the release of ex gratia payment announced by the government for dependents of railway accident victims.

According to the petitioner, both the Centre and state governments had announced financial relief for the victims' next of kin.

The Centre proposed a sum of Rs 5 lakh for dependents, and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the state will match the amount.

During the proceedings, the Union of India filed a counter-affidavit stating that it had made the payment in the present case as per the declaration.

However, the state took a starkly contradictory stand, apprising the court that since there was no proof as such of the parents dying in a railway accident, the payment could not be made.

"This, in our considered view, is making a mockery of policy by those who are in the helm of affairs of the state department when the Central Government has made payment," the court in its November 28 order said. PTI COR RAJ VN VN