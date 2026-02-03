Allahabad HC denies anticipatory bail to man accused in codeine syrup racket

Prayagraj, Feb 3 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has declined to grant anticipatory bail to a man who is an accused in the codeine-based cough syrup racket.

A case has been registered in Varanasi against the accused, Lakshya Yadav, alleging trafficking of codeine-based cough syrup.

On Monday, Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha denied anticipatory bail to Yadav.

Earlier, a Varanasi court had rejected Yadav's anticipatory bail application after which he approached the high court.

Police probe has uncovered a network of major "super stockists" allegedly involved in the illegal trade of codeine-laced syrup.