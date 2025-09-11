Allahabad HC denies bail to man accused of uploading image maligning national flag

Prayagraj, Sep 11 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail application of a man accused of uploading an image insulting the national flag and posting pro-Pakistan content on his Facebook account.

Rejecting the bail application of Vasik Tyagi, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh observed that such posts were "provocative, objectionable and capable of inciting communal disharmony" and those maligning the national flag are "not liable for any sympathetic consideration".

An FIR was lodged on May 16 at the Charthawal police station of Muzaffarnagar district alleging that Tyagi posted certain content on his Facebook page glorifying Pakistan and insulting the Indian national flag.

According to the FIR, Tyagi wrote "Kamran Bhatti Proud of You. Pakistan Zindabad" in one post and uploaded a morphed photograph of a dog sitting on the Indian flag in another post.

The FIR alleged that the post hurt religious sentiments and created possibilities of enmity and animosity among communities.

During the investigation, the police traced the posts to Tyagi's Facebook account registered on his mobile number. Meta's cyber report also confirmed that the IP addresses linked to the posts were used on Tyagi's mobile numbers.

Consequently, Tyagi was arrested on June 7 and his mobile phone was seized for forensic examination. The independent witnesses also gave statements supporting the prosecution's case stating that Tyagi's act was capable of inciting religious discord.

Stressing on the sanctity of the tricolour, the court said, "The Indian national flag is a symbol of pride and patriotism. It represents the hope and aspirations of the people of India. Every Indian citizen must safeguard and protect the national flag of its dignity and honour".

In its order dated September 8, the court noted that the applicant could not give a satisfactory reply about posting/uploading the aforesaid posts.

Thus, the court concluded that given the gravity of the allegations, the nature of the offence and its potential impact on societal harmony, no ground existed to enlarge the applicant on bail. PTI COR RAJ ZMN