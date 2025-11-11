Allahabad HC denies relief to 2 Bareilly men who raised 'Sar tan se juda' slogan

Prayagraj, Nov 11 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has refused to grant any relief to two men accused of raising the slogan 'Sar tan se juda' during a procession in Bareilly in support of the Kanpur incident 'I Love Mohammad'.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Ajay Bhanot and Justice Garima Prasad on Monday dismissed a writ petition filed by accused Gauhar Khan and Shakib Jamal for quashing of FIR against them in the matter and also for a direction to the respondents not to take any coercive action against the petitioners in pursuance of the FIR.

Violent clashes had erupted in Bareilly on September 26 when a crowd of over 2,000 people, which had gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area and took out a procession after Friday prayers to protest the cancellation of a proposed protest over the 'I Love Mohammad' poster row, resorted to stone-pelting, causing injuries to police personnel.

The procession was organised at Bareilly to protest police action in Kanpur over 'I Love Mohammad'. Gauhar Khan and Shakib Jamal allegedly raised the 'Sar tan se juda' slogan during the procession.

After the incident, police registered an FIR at the Cantonment police station in Bareilly district under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS).