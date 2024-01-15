Allahabad HC directs DMs in UP, Uttarakhand to demarcate state boundaries

Prayagraj, Jan 15 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed the district magistrates of Haridwar and Bijnor in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, to erect pillars to demarcate the boundaries between the two states.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by one Gurpreet Singh of Bijnor district, a division bench comprising Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Manjive Shukla also ordered that such exercise may be carried out in the presence of the petitioner on January 23, 2024.

The court in its order dated January 10 further directed that after completion of demarcation, pillars be erected at that point of the boundary. The court also asked the petitioner to ensure his presence on the date and time fixed by it.

"It is further provided that upon completion of the exercise of demarcation of the state boundaries, appropriate demarcation pillars may be affixed, if so required to demarcate any portion of land in dispute falling in the state of Uttarakhand," the court added.

In the present case, the petitioner contended that owing to certain boundary differences between the two states, "illegal interference" is made by the state of Uttarakhand over his agricultural land situated at Himmatpur village in Bela tehsil of Bijnor district.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the geographical department of the Survey of India to constitute an expert committee along with revenue officers of Bijnor and Haridwar districts to demarcate the boundaries.

During the court proceedings, state counsel of Uttar Pradesh S C Upadhyay and deputy advocate general of Uttarakhand Krishna Singh were in agreement that the issue may be resolved by the revenue authorities of the two states.