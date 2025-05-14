Allahabad HC directs status quo on road widening in Dalmandi area of Varanasi

Prayagraj, May 14 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed status quo in the demolition of several houses in Varanasi's Dalmandi areas which are coming under the purview of road widening.

The order was passed by a two-judge bench comprising Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Anish Kumar Gupta hearing a petition filed by Shahnawaz Khan and several others, who have alleged that there is an imminent threat of their constructions being demolished without the same having been acquired by the authorities.

While fixing May 20 for the next hearing, the court granted one week's time to the state government's counsel to obtain reply in this matter from the authorities concerned.

The counsel for the petitioners submitted before the court that respondent -- state authorities -- are threatening to demolish the construction of the petitioner without the land and construction having been acquired for the proposed widening of roads.

In its order dated May 9, the court after hearing both sides said, "In the meantime, having regard to the submission that there is imminent threat of construction being demolished without the same having been acquired, we direct the parties to maintain status quo till the next date." According to petitioners, there are around 189 houses in the Dalmandi area, which shall remain protected after this interim order of status quo passed by the court.

It was contended that the Varanasi district administration is preparing a report of compensation for all the houses. The Dal Mandi project is worth more than Rs 100 crore and, therefore, cabinet approval is necessary. The district magistrate (DM)'s report will be sent to the state government, the counsel added.

To ease the way to Kashi Vishwanath temple, the state government has decided to widen the Dalmandi road connecting the new road to Chowk by 17 meters (56 feet). About 189 houses are coming under the purview of the widening.