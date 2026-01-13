Allahabad HC directs STF ADG to appear in private complaint matter

Prayagraj, Jan 13 (PTI) Taking serious note of cognizance taken by the Special Task Force (STF) on a private complaint, the Allahabad High Court has directed its Additional Director General Amitabh Yash to either appear personally or through video conferencing on Friday.

The STF had taken cognizance of the private complaint made by a man named Tulsi Ram against the appointment of petitioner Jai Chandra Maurya, who was working as a class fourth employee at an intermediate college in Prayagraj district.

It was alleged that Maurya fabricated his date of birth. After taking cognizance, the STF started investigating the matter. On the report of the STF, the District Inspector of School passed a direction withholding the post-retiral benefits to the petitioner. Aggrieved over it, the petitioner challenged it before the high court.

While hearing this writ petition, Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery expressed its dissatisfaction with the explanation given by ADG Yash through video conferencing.

The Additional Chief Standing Counsel appearing for the state-respondents and other officers was also not able to show any document in the given set of facts as to how the STF can take cognizance on the basis of a private complaint.

On this, the court said, "If matter is so serious then why even till date the Committee of Management or District Inspector of School concerned have not taken any single step against the petitioner." Accordingly, the court issued notice to Manager, Committee of Management, Adarsh Madhyamik Vidyalay, Saraipeetha Shahipur as well as the principal of the school through Chief Judicial Magistrate concerned ensuring their presence before this it on January 16 along with all relevant documents relating to the appointment of the petitioner.

"The complainant shall also remain present before this court on the next date of hearing," the court added.

However, while passing this order on Monday, the high court made it clear that in case any ambiguity or fraud is found, the petitioner will have to face its legal consequences. PTI COR RAJ ZMN