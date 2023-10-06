Allahabad HC directs UP chief secretary to constitute panel on curbing noise pollution

Lucknow, Oct 6 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to constitute a committee comprising responsible officers from departments concerned to evolve an effective mechanism to curb noise pollution in the state.

A bench of Justice AR Masoodi and Justice OP Shukla passed the order on a suo motu PIL registered by the court in 2021.

The bench said it should be apprised by the next hearing if any earlier-constituted committee had made such mechanisms to curb noise pollution. PTI COR CDN SZM