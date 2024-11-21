Allahabad HC dismisses appeal seeking appointment of receiver for Jaigurudev Sanstha

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by Jaigurudev Dharma Pracharak Sanstha for appointment of a receiver to manage the properties and funds of the organisation in Mathura.

Advertisment

The appeal was filed against the order of Civil Judge (Senior Division) at Mathura by which the court had rejected the application seeking appointment of receiver by making an observation that nothing substantial was brought on record which could justify the appointment.

Appearing on behalf of the Sansthan, senior advocate Anil Bhushan submitted that Pankaj Yadav, i.e. the respondent no. 1, has usurped the society and its properties without any authority vested in him.

He submitted that earlier when the rival parties put a claim for presidentship of the society, the assistant registrar passed an order recognising Yadav as president.

Advertisment

It was further urged that findings recorded by the civil court that there was no evidence to establish a claim for appointment of receiver are perverse particularly when an application consisting of allegations regarding various illegalities and misappropriation at the end of Yadav was made.

Bhushan referred to execution of certain sale deeds in relation to the property of the organisation and also non-furnishing of accounts pertaining to the Sanstha.

Justice Kshitij Shailendra, after going through the record as well as submission made on both sides observed, "This court is of the considered view that except making bare allegations of mismanagement and misappropriation of the properties and funds in the hands of respondent nos. 1 and 2, nothing substantial was brought on record." The court in its order dated November 12 also observed that even in the allegation regarding sale of properties, the name of vendors has not been disclosed in support of the allegation. PTI COR RAJ ZMN