Allahabad HC dismisses petition challenging cancellation of land lease of Jauhar University

Prayagraj, Mar 18 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed a writ petition challenging the cancellation of land lease of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University run by a trust led by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The judgment was passed by a two-judge bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra.

On December 18, 2023, the court had reserved its verdict after hearing counsel for the petitioner and the advocate general (AG) of UP.

While filing the writ petition, the Executive Committee of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust had submitted that the lease deed was cancelled without providing any opportunity of hearing.

Appearing on behalf of the state, the AG defended the cancellation of the lease without show cause notice on grounds that public interest is of paramount consideration. It was argued that the land which was acquired for the purpose of higher learning (research institute) was being used to run the Rampur Public School.

The advocate general cited the report of the Special Investigation Team to state that sufficient opportunity was given to the petitioner trust before the cancellation of the lease.

It was argued that this was a case of "nepotism" where the cabinet minister was himself the chairman of a private trust running the institution and all approvals were granted by him by bypassing procedures prescribed in law.

"Perhaps he thought he was the super CM," stated the AG referring to the then cabinet minister Azam Khan.