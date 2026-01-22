Allahabad HC disposes of SP's plea Samajwadi Party against vacating its Sitapur office

Lucknow, Jan 22 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday disposed of a plea by the Samajwadi Party against vacating its Sitapur office after a notice served to it was withdrawn by Nagar Palika Parishad earlier in the day.

The Nagar Palika Parishad of Sitapur withdrew its January 7 notice whereby it had asked the Samajwadi Party to vacate its district office in Sitapur within 15 days.

Taking notice on record, the Lucknow bench of the high court disposed of the SP's plea, permitting it to challenge according to law if any further action is taken to get the said office vacated.

A bench of justices Rajan Roy and AK Chaudhary passed the order on the writ petition filed by Samajwadi Party through its Sitapur unit president Chhatrapal Singh.

Earlier, Nagar Palika Parishad counsel SC Kashish informed the bench that the notice by which the party was directed to vacate the premises in question was withdrawn on Thursday itself and action would be taken under appropriate rules.

Samajwadi Party's counsel Gaurav Mehrotra had on Wednesday submitted that the notice was defective and moreso party was in possession on the basis of registered lease deed and it could be cancelled by obtaining an appropriate order in a civil suit. PTI COR ABN ZMN