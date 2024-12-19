Allahabad HC extends Centre 8 weeks to come up with findings in Rahul Gandhi dual citizenship case

Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted time till March 24 to the central government to place before it the outcome of a representation moved against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seeking cancellation of his 2024 Parliamentary election, due to the alleged concealment of his British citizenship.

Advertisment

A bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order on a public interest litigation filed by S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka.

The court had on November 25 sought information from the central government regarding its decision on the representation of the petitioner.

In compliance with the order, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the court that the ministry had written a letter to the United Kingdom government seeking details about Gandhi's alleged British citizenship and hence it needed eight weeks to take a final decision on the petitioner's representation seeking cancellation of Gandhi's parliamentary election.

Advertisment

In the PIL, the petitioner has pleaded that he has all the documents and some emails connecting the British government which prove that Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen and thus ineligible to contest elections in India.

The petitioner also said that he sent complaints twice to the competent authority regarding Rahul's dual citizenship and the present petition was filed as they had resulted in no action.

The petition also states that Rahul Gandhi's dual citizenship is a crime under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Passport Act and demands a CBI investigation into the matter. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN