Allahabad HC fumes at Farrukhabad SP, orders her to remain in courtroom until arrested lawyer produced

Prayagraj, Oct 14 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday took strong exception to the arrest of a petitioner's lawyer and ordered the Farrukhabad Superintendent of Police not to leave the courtroom until the arrested counsel was produced.

The court also directed SP Aarti Singh to file a personal affidavit. It ordered that the case be put up on Wednesday.

A two-judge bench comprising justices J J Munir and Sanjiv Kumar passed the order of detention while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Preeti Yadav, who alleged that her husband was illegally detained by police officials.

On October 9, while hearing the petition the court had observed, "Prima facie, the allegations disclose a patent act of obstructing justice on the part of Anurag Mishra, Station House Officer, P.S. Kayamganj, the Circle Officer, Kayamganj and Superintendent of Police, Farrukhabad." It had issued notices to these police officers to appear in person before on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The court had also restrained police from contacting, threatening, or otherwise, harassing the petitioner.

In the supplementary affidavit filed on behalf of petitioner, it was alleged that Yadav's husband and another person were illegally detained by police on September 8 around 9 p.m. and released on the night of September 14.

It was also alleged that Yadav was forcibly made to write a letter that the two persons were not detained and that she will never file a habeas corpus petition.

On Tuesday SP Singh was present in the court. She informed it that in the matter, she had ordered an inquiry. However, after court proceedings police arrested Awadesh Mishra, local counsel of the petitioner at Farrukhabad.

When the bench was told about this arrest, it ordered SP Singh not to leave the court till Mishra was produced.

After Mishra was later produced, the court asked the SP to file her personal affidavit and fixed the matter on Wednesday. PTI COR RAJ ZMN