Allahabad HC slams registry staff for using saliva to turn files, leaving red stains

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has expressed serious concern over some registry staff indulging in the "highly unhygienic" practice of using saliva - particularly when chewing paan or paan masala - to turn pages in court files, leaving reddish stains and posing an infection risk.

A Lucknow bench of Justice Shree Prakash Singh passed an order on September 22 directing the court registry and government law offices not to accept any file found with red marks from saliva.

The order was issued while hearing a petition filed by Krishna Vati and another litigant. As the court took up the file, it immediately noticed reddish saliva marks used for turning pages.

The bench noted that this "disgusting and condemnable" practice could occur when the paper book is prepared by a counsel's clerk, an oath commissioner, registry officials, or even the offices of the government advocate or chief standing counsel.

Observing that such stains are seen "every other day," the bench felt compelled to issue the restraining order.

The court observed, "This is a highly unhygienic situation which is not only disgusting and condemnable but at the same time it shows the lack of basic civil sense." The bench emphasized that if this "filthy practice" is not stopped, it could cause infection to those who come into contact with the papers.

Consequently, the bench directed the senior registrar and the official in-charge of the registry to ensure that all incoming paper books, petitions, and applications are carefully examined.

Any documents found with saliva spots of any kind should not be entertained or accepted.

The court issued similar instructions to the office of the government advocate and chief standing counsel, directing them to mandate compliance by their respective officials.