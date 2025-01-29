Allahabad HC grants bail to Bareilly violence accused

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man, an accused in the Bareilly violence that took place in September last year.

The order was passed by Justice Vivek Verma allowing the bail application of Nazim Raja Khan.

A case was lodged against Khan at Baradari police station.

Counsel for Khan submitted that the applicant was falsely implicated in the present case.

He argued, "FIR was registered against 28 named and 200-250 unknown persons. The name of the applicant surfaced during the course of investigation. A vague and general role has been assigned to the applicant." "In the alleged incident, two persons received injuries which were found simple in nature. At this stage there is no credible evidence to link the applicant with the offence," the counsel submitted.

It was further contended that co-accused Mustakeem alias Mohd Mustakeem has been granted bail by this court on November 24, 2025.

After hearing the case, the court on Monday allowed the bail application.