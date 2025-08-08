Allahabad HC grants bail to man accused of sharing edited visuals of PM

Prayagraj, Aug 8 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of sharing a controversial Facebook video allegedly showing edited visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologising to Pakistan amid the context of the Indo-Pak tensions and operation Sindoor.

Justice Krishan Pahal granted bail to Shahrukh Khan on the condition that he shall not tamper with the evidence during the trial and appear before the trial court on the date fixed.

It was alleged in the FIR lodged at the Sasani police station in Hathras district that main accused Ashraf Khan edited and posted videos related to the India-Pakistan conflict, wherein Modi was depicted alongside a donkey cart carrying an aircraft and shown apologising to Pakistan.

The videos also allegedly portrayed wing commander Vyomika Singh being humiliated before the Pakistani army chief. Besides, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also allegedly depicted placing lemons on a Rafale jet, which was then shown being destroyed by Pakistan.

The FIR claimed that another video was posted showing Pakistan Air Force jets shooting down Indian aircraft.

The FIR alleged that these acts were stated to be seditious, inciting war against the government and aimed at endangering India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

During the court proceedings, the counsel for the applicant argued that he was not named in the FIR and the main allegations concerned Ashraf Khan, who had allegedly uploaded the objectionable content.

It was argued that Shahrukh Khan was merely accused of sharing the video. It was further contended that he had nothing to do with the offence and that his account had been misused by somebody else. Shahrukh was arrested on May 16.

The state counsel opposed the bail application.

The court in its order dated August 4 observed, "Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, submissions made by counsel for the parties and without expressing any opinion on the merit of the case, it is a fit case to release the applicant on bail." PTI COR RAJ ZMN