Allahabad HC grants bail to man who posted 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Instagram

Prayagraj, Feb 27 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man who was arrested in May last year for allegedly posting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on his Instagram handle after the Pahalgam attack.

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal on Thursday passed the order on Faizan's bail plea and restrained him from posting any objectionable content on Internet.

"The applicant will not upload any objectionable post on social media which is against the reputation of the country or against any community," the court said.

It also warned him that breach of any of the conditions shall be a ground for cancellation of the bail.

Faizan was booked by Etah police last year under various provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including the erstwhile offence of sedition.

During the court proceedings, his counsel argued that though his post may have been objectionable, it did not attract section 152 of BNS as he had not posted anything which is derogatory and disrespectful to India.

"Merely supporting an enemy country will not itself come under the purview of Section 152 BNS," the counsel said.

It was further submitted that Faizan has been in jail since May 3, 2025 and if granted bail, he will not misuse the liberty.

However, the state counsel opposed the bail petition saying that the offence is a serious one.

Considering the nature of offence, evidence, complicity of the accused and taking into account overcrowded jails and heavy pendency of criminal cases before the trial courts, the high court granted bail to Faizan.

"Let the applicant Faizan, involved in the aforementioned crime be released on bail, on his furnishing a personal bond and two sureties each in the like amount to the satisfaction of the court concerned," the court ordered. PTI COR RAJ ZMN