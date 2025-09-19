Allahabad HC grants bail to Mukhtar Anasari's son in forgery case

Prayagraj, Sep 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to Umar Ansari, younger son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in an alleged forgery case.

Umar is accused of using fake documents and the forged signature of his mother Afsa Ansari to get a property released in his favour which was seized under Gangster Act in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

Justice Gautam Chaudhary passed the order on Umar's bail plea.

He was booked by Mohammadabad Police in the case and arrested from Lucknow.

Umar was remanded to judicial custody and sent to jail.

After a district court rejected his bail plea, he moved the high court.