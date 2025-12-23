Allahabad HC grants bail to two brothers arrested for illegal sale of banned cough syrup

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has granted interim bail to two brothers arrested in a case linked to the illegal sale of banned cough syrup, saying no recovery was made from them.

Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar of the Lucknow bench passed orders on December 18 on the bail applications moved separately by brothers Vibhor Rana and Vishal Singh. He fixed January 5 as the next date of hearing.

Rana and Singh were arrested on November 13 for allegedly diverting stock of Phensedyl cough syrup.

Earlier, the state government vehemently opposed their bail pleas and sought time to file its reply.

While granting the interim bail, the court noted that in this case, three other accused -- Shailendra Arya, from whose truck the banned medicine was recovered, Pawan Gupta and Devendra Kumar Vishwakarma -- have already been granted bail.

It also noted that in a similar case, the accused were granted relief by discharging them on the ground that no offence was made out under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

It said the names of the accused persons came to light on the basis of statements of co-accused Bittu Kumar and Sachin Kumar, but no recovery was made from them.

The court asked the two accused to cooperate in the investigation during the period of their interim bail and that they would make themselves available as and when required by the investigating officer. During this period, it said, the accused would not tamper with prosecution evidence.