Allahabad HC grants bail to YouTuber Mani Miraj booked on rape charge

Prayagraj, Feb 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Bhojpuri YouTuber and comedian Mani Miraj alias Ramdi Miraj Alam, who is accused of rape and assault.

Miraj was booked at Khoda Police Station in Ghaziabad on the charge of rape on the pretext of marriage.

He had been in jail since October 6, 2025.

Miraj, during the trial, submitted to the court that he had agreed to marry the woman under the Special Marriage Act.

The counsel for the complainant stated that since both parties had entered into a "compromise" for tying the knot, he had no objection if the applicant was released on bail.

The state counsel, however, opposed the bail, citing "serious allegations." All the same, Justice Gautam Chowdhary, in an order dated February 17, directed that the applicant be released on bail. PTI COR ABN VN VN