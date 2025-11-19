Allahabad HC grants last chance to BHU to decide promotion of assistant professor

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has granted the last opportunity to the Executive Council of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to take a final decision reconsidering the promotion of an assistant professor in compliance with the order of the writ court.

According to petitioner Dr. Sushil Kumar Dubey, he was recommended for promotion from assistant professor Stage 2 to Stage 3 in the meeting of the Executive Council held on June 4, 2021. Despite the Executive Council deciding to promote him, the resolution has not been carried out by University authorities to date.

Hearing a contempt application filed by Dubey, Justice Manju Rani Chauhan observed, "Learned counsel for opposite party has placed on record the resolution of the Executive Council dated October 9, 2025 wherein the Council has resolved to obtain legal opinion from a senior advocate for finalizing the issue of promotion of the applicant to the post of Assistant Professor (Stage-3) and has requested for a month's time to pass final orders in compliance of the order of the Writ Court." "This Court is of the opinion that ample time has already been granted to the opposite party for reconsideration of promotion of the applicant by the Executive Council. However, as a last opportunity, one month's further time is granted for the final resolution/decision from the Executive Council, reconsidering the promotion of the applicant in compliance of the order of the Writ Court," the court added.

The court in its decision dated November 12 said, "In case by the next date, the final decision of the Executive Council is not placed before this Court, the Vice Chancellor, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, who is Ex-Officio Chairman of the Executive Council, shall remain present before this Court. List this case on 15th December, 2025." PTI RAJ KSS KSS