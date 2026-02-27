Allahabad HC hears plea linked to Rahul Gandhi's dual citizenship row; next hearing on Mar 9

Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Friday heard at length an appeal challenging a lower court order, which rejected the petitioner's plea to direct an FIR registration against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged dual citizenship allegations.

The bench has posted the next hearing for March 9.

The petition was filed by S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka, who levelled serious allegations against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Official Secrets Act, Foreigners Act and Passport Act.

He had initially filed the complaint before the special MP-MLA Court in Rae Bareli.

On December 17, 2025, the case was transferred to the MP-MLA Court in Lucknow on the petitioner's request.

On January 28 this year, the MP-MLA Court in Lucknow rejected Vignesh's plea to order an FIR registration against Gandhi and initiate a detailed probe into the citizenship matter.

The court observed that it was not competent to decide the citizenship issue.

The petitioner then approached the high court challenging this order. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK RUK